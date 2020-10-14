UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Child Labour In Brick-klin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Crackdown against child labour in brick-klin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The child labour department launched a crackdown against child labour working in brick-kilins in different areas of the district on Wednesday.

According to an official, the constituted teams conducted crackdown at 21 brick-kilns but no child was found working there.

The owners of mills, factories, brick kilns, shops and workshops are directed to avoid it, otherwise department would take prompt action if child labour was found anywhere in the district including shops, workshops and markets, official said.

He said child labour has been prohibited strictly under the law in Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

