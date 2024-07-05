Crackdown against corrupt officers ongoing in Punjab Food dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A crackdown against corrupt officers is ongoing as per the direction of Punjab food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal Sipra.

According to official sources here on Friday, legal action has been taken against two more officers of the Punjab Food department.

One year service of Principal Assistant Deputy Director Food Rawalpindi (Stenographer) has been confiscated while promotion of Assistant Food Controller Rawalpindi has been stopped for three years.

Both officers were found facilitating in wheat and flour smuggling besides helping hoarders and profiteers.

Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal Sipra said that zero tolerance is being implemented against black sheep in the department. He said that hindrances in providing relief to common man would be removed.