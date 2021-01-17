Crackdown against criminal, anti-social elements continues across Pb

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements are going on in all districts of the province.

In this regard, Sheikhupura Police under the leadership of District Police Officer Ghulam Mubashir Mekan showed excellent performance and arrested 27 accused of seven robbery gang and traced 28 cases during last month.The police also recovered stolen goods were recovered Including cash amounting to Rs. 16,30,000, 12 valuable mobile phones, nine motorcycles and modern illegal weapons from their possession.

During crackdown against proclaimed offenders, 60 A-category and 191 proclaimed offenders of B category were arrested.

As many as 335 illegal weapons holders were arrested and 26 Kalashnikovs, 210 pistols,30 bore,56 rifles, 47 guns ,one revolver and 3000 cartridges , and bullets were recovered and 335 cases were registered against them.

As part of a special campaign against drug dealers, 118 drug dealers were arrested and 112 cases were registered against them.Five kg of hashish worth millions of rupees,1400 gm of heroine, 2477 litres of liquor and two active distilleries were recovered from the area. Under National Action Plan, 13 cases were registered for violation of Loudspeaker Act.