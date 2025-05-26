Crackdown against criminal elements continues in Iqbal Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A police crackdown against criminal elements in Iqbal Town continued on Monday under the supervision of SP Dr Muhammad Umar, leading to the arrest of several suspects involved in gambling and the sale of toxic homemade liquor.

According to police, personnel from the Niaz Baig check post apprehended four alleged gamblers and a suspect involved in the sale of unlicensed liquor during separate operations.

The police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid in the Mureedwal area, where the suspects were reportedly found gambling with playing cards. The arrested individuals were identified as -- Akbar, Afzal, Inam-ul-Haq and Fayaz.

Authorities recovered cash and gambling materials from the scene.

In another operation, a man identified as Javed was taken into custody near Niaz Baig graveyard with 50 litres of toxic homemade liquor.

Cases were registered against all suspects, and investigations were currently underway, said a police spokesperson.

SP Dr Umar commended Incharge Tanveer Umar and the team at Niaz Baig check post for their swift action, adding that operations against criminal elements in the division would continue without discrimination.