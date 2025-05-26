Crackdown Against Criminal Elements Continues In Iqbal Town
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A police crackdown against criminal elements in Iqbal Town continued on Monday under the supervision of SP Dr Muhammad Umar, leading to the arrest of several suspects involved in gambling and the sale of toxic homemade liquor.
According to police, personnel from the Niaz Baig check post apprehended four alleged gamblers and a suspect involved in the sale of unlicensed liquor during separate operations.
The police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid in the Mureedwal area, where the suspects were reportedly found gambling with playing cards. The arrested individuals were identified as -- Akbar, Afzal, Inam-ul-Haq and Fayaz.
Authorities recovered cash and gambling materials from the scene.
In another operation, a man identified as Javed was taken into custody near Niaz Baig graveyard with 50 litres of toxic homemade liquor.
Cases were registered against all suspects, and investigations were currently underway, said a police spokesperson.
SP Dr Umar commended Incharge Tanveer Umar and the team at Niaz Baig check post for their swift action, adding that operations against criminal elements in the division would continue without discrimination.
Recent Stories
Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile
ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results with over US$2.3 billion net p ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025
African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore police ensures tight security for anti-polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against criminal elements continues in Iqbal Town3 minutes ago
-
Twin cities abuzz with festive cheer as Eid nears23 minutes ago
-
IGP directs immediate relief on police personnel’s requests23 minutes ago
-
APHC voices concern over arrests, harassment during house raids in IIOJK33 minutes ago
-
Gang's Ringleader killed during police encounter33 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers43 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL11 hours ago
-
Snooker Tourney; Kayani wins final match at NPC12 hours ago
-
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, surrounding areas12 hours ago
-
Oil tanker catches fire near Balkasar Interchange on M212 hours ago
-
Tragic Khuzdar incident: Quetta Administration holds heartfelt condolence camp in memory of martyred12 hours ago