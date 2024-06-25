Open Menu

Crackdown Against Criminals: 7 Outlaws Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Dera police during the operation against criminal elements arrested seven outlaws and recovered stolen motorcycle, weapons and drugs in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, District Dera Police intestified the crackdown against the criminal elements.

Following the directions of DPO, Shaheed Nawab Khan police station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Sheikh Muhammad Bilal carried out successful operations and arrested the accused Muhammad Farooq, son of Ghulam Haider resident of Paniyala and recovered 12-bore gun with 15 cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, police arrested the wanted criminal in the case of theft, Muhammad Shafiq, son of Inam resident of Paniyala and recovered the stolen motorcycle CD-70 from his possession.

During the another operation, the wanted criminals Meru and Ramzan son of Rang Khan resident of Paniyala were arrested. Police also arrested Hameedullah son of Saadullah resident of Badnikhel and recovered 01 magazine with 15 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, Farhan son of Saeed resident of Lakki Marwat was arrested and police recovered 315 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

