Crackdown against criminals continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU), in crackdown against criminals, have recovered stolen/snatched vehicles, cash, illegal weapons and narcotics during last one week.

While giving details of the weekly performance, SP Dolphins Bilal Zafar said that both wings recovered a car, 13 motorcycles, eight cell-phones, cash, 18 pistols, two rifles, a Kalashnikov, hashish, bottles of liquor and others during last week.

He further said that Dolphins Squad and PRU during patrolling checked 79 vehicles, more than 74,000 motorcycles and 49,000 persons during this period.

About, two vehicles, 149 motorcycles and 191 persons were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents during said period.

To promote community policing, both police wing helped 167 people in the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU also responded to 426 calls received at Helpline 15, SP Bilal Zafar said.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 111 accused on the charage ofone-wheeling, four on aerial firing and eight others on the charge of kite flying, he added.