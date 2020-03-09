UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Criminals,28 Apprehended In Capital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:52 PM

The Islamabad Police, in a crackdown against criminals have arrested at least 28 suspects in the capital on multiple charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Police, in a crackdown against criminals have arrested at least 28 suspects in the capital on multiple charges.

Narcotics, stolen bikes, kites and weapons were recovered from those suspects, said a police spokesman in a press release received here.

Giving details, he said the secretariat police arrested two accused Arif Butt and Ghulam Hussain and recovered 110 grams hashish and iron punch from their possessions, respectively. Some 22 bottles of wine were recovered from two accused Farhan and Shahzad apprehended by the Aabpara police, he added.

The spokesman said an accused Waqas, who was nabbed by the Bhara Kahu police, found carrying 32 bore pistol. Similarly the Karachi Company police had also arrested two accused Jameel and Jamshed for having two 30 bore pistols, he added.

Moreover, the Tarnol police arrested four accused Faisla, Khan Muhammad, Iftakhir and Pervez for having four 30 bore pistols in their possession. The Noon police also arrested accused Aftab Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

The Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Alam Zaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. The Nilor police also nabbed two accused Sheriz and Muhammad Danyal for having two pistols.

He said the Sihala police arrested accused Mamoon Baber and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

The spokesman said the Bani Gala police arrested an accused Adeel and recovered kites from him.

An accused Akber was also held by the Shalimar police for possessing 180 grams hashish. The Industrial-Area police also arrested an accused Said Kamal and recovered 137 grams hashish from him. The Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Faisal and recovered 270 grams hashish while police also arrested accused Saddam.

A bike lifter namely Sabbir Hussain was nabbed by the Lohibher police and recovered a stolen bike from him.

Cases has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway, the spokesman said.

During special checking in the entire city, the Islamabad police nabbed six proclaimed offenders at various police stations.

