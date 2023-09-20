Crackdown against dengue SOPs violators in Pothohar Subdivision underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :In a relentless crackdown dengue SOPs violators, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Wednesday visited various areas of subdivision and sealed five premises, arresting seven persons in the operation.

The action was taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The assistant commissioner accompanied by Dengue Monitoring Teams, conducted surprise inspection of garbage bins, tyre shops, and service stations in his jurisdiction, said ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum.

The inspection resulted in sealing of five premises for violating dengue Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) and the arrest of seven persons.

While other violators were issued warnings.

The assistant commissioner's swift action is a clear message to the public that the authorities were taking dengue SOPs violations very seriously.

It is also a reminder to everyone to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly disease.

The assistant commissioner's inspection was part of a larger campaign launched by the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) against dengue SOPs violations.

The campaign has so far resulted in the sealing of over 12 premises and the arrest of over 22 persons.

The ICT also urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and report dengue SOPs violations.