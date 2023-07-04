Crackdown against drug dealers continues in Punjab

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a crackdown is underway against drug dealers in all districts of the province to eradicate the menace of drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a crackdown is underway against drug dealers in all districts of the province to eradicate the menace of drugs.

The spokesperson for Punjab Police said that intelligence-based operations are ongoing across the province against brutal suspects who inject drug poison into the veins of the young generation and other people.

At least 1697 kg of drugs like ice, heroin, hashish, opium, and hemp have been recovered from the possession of the accused in Punjab. The recovered drugs included 1506 kg of hashish, 52 kg of heroin, 62 kg of opium, 04 kg of ice, 73 kg of cannabis and hemp.

About the operations in the provincial capital, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Lahore Police registered 817 cases against drug dealers and arrested 819 accused, besides recovering 57 kg of hashish, more than 9 kg of heroin, about 03 kg of ice and 6284 liters of liquor.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to intensify intelligence-based operations against drug dealers, smugglers and said that operations should be conducted on a daily basis in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the brutal criminals who put the young generation under the curse of addiction should be brought to book, and said that all the elements involved in the supply chain of drug production, sale and consumption should be exposed and arrested.

He said that the crackdown against the supply and use of modern narcotic drugs including ice and sheesha should also be expedited.

The IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs should personally monitor combing operations to root out the menace of drugs in their districts.