Open Menu

Crackdown Against Drug Dealers Continues In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Crackdown against drug dealers continues in Punjab

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a crackdown is underway against drug dealers in all districts of the province to eradicate the menace of drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a crackdown is underway against drug dealers in all districts of the province to eradicate the menace of drugs.

The spokesperson for Punjab Police said that intelligence-based operations are ongoing across the province against brutal suspects who inject drug poison into the veins of the young generation and other people.

At least 1697 kg of drugs like ice, heroin, hashish, opium, and hemp have been recovered from the possession of the accused in Punjab. The recovered drugs included 1506 kg of hashish, 52 kg of heroin, 62 kg of opium, 04 kg of ice, 73 kg of cannabis and hemp.

About the operations in the provincial capital, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Lahore Police registered 817 cases against drug dealers and arrested 819 accused, besides recovering 57 kg of hashish, more than 9 kg of heroin, about 03 kg of ice and 6284 liters of liquor.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to intensify intelligence-based operations against drug dealers, smugglers and said that operations should be conducted on a daily basis in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the brutal criminals who put the young generation under the curse of addiction should be brought to book, and said that all the elements involved in the supply chain of drug production, sale and consumption should be exposed and arrested.

He said that the crackdown against the supply and use of modern narcotic drugs including ice and sheesha should also be expedited.

The IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs should personally monitor combing operations to root out the menace of drugs in their districts.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Drugs Young Sale Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Central Punjab (UCP) delegation visits PSCA

Central Punjab (UCP) delegation visits PSCA

7 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Sha ..

LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in May-9 vandalism cases

16 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Dagestan Region to Receive $55 ..

Putin Says Russia's Dagestan Region to Receive $55Mln

24 minutes ago
 World Meteorological Organization Announces Onset ..

World Meteorological Organization Announces Onset of Dangerous El Nino Condition ..

24 minutes ago
 Ukraine Should Get NATO Membership Prospects Outli ..

Ukraine Should Get NATO Membership Prospects Outlined at Vilnius Summit - Prague

35 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not to ..

US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not to Run for Third Term - Blinken

40 minutes ago
As Olympics brace for Seine dip, rogue swimmers sa ..

As Olympics brace for Seine dip, rogue swimmers say water's fine

40 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

40 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petitions of 11 accused in May- ..

ATC dismisses bail petitions of 11 accused in May-9 vandalism case

40 minutes ago
 Significant increase in water flow in rivers likel ..

Significant increase in water flow in rivers likely, heavy rains expected

40 minutes ago
 France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Securit ..

France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Security Risks - National Rally Party

36 minutes ago
 Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency ..

Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency Trading Drops 40% Since Janua ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan