Crackdown Against Drug Mafia Continues

Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) in their ongoing crackdown against drug mafia on Tuesday arrested 12 drug dealers and recovered 11.5 kg hashish, 710 grams ice and 300 grams heroin from their possession.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, the Narcotics Eradication Team accelerated it's operation to eradicate drugs mafia from the district.

Police have registered cases against those arrested and sent them to jail.

District Police Officer said that Narcotics Eradication Team in Nowshera would continue its indiscriminate operations against drug dealers to protect youth and students from the menace of drug addiction.

Meanwhile, Khyber District Police raided a heroin manufacturing factory setup at house and seized 43.

5 kilograms heroin.

According to details, a joint team of Narcotics Eradication personnel and Jamrud Police Station raided a house on information-based intelligence that drugs were being manufactured there and arrested four persons present at the time of raid and confiscated equipment and chemicals used in manufacturing of heroin.

Police registered a case and started further investigation.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NETs have setup in all districts of province to take decisive action against drug dealers involved in manufacturing and sale of ice (methamphetamine) and heroin.

