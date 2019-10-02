Crackdown against drug peddlers continue in Lahore

The capital city police, during a crackdown on drug peddlers, arrested 347 accused during the last eleven days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The capital city police , during a crackdown on drug peddlers, arrested 347 accused during the last eleven days.

During the crackdown, the City division police registered 75 cases, Cantt Division 70 cases, Civil Lines Division 28 cases, Saddar Division 96 cases, Iqbal Town Division 37 cases and Model Town Division police registered 41 cases.

The police also seized 100kg of hashish and 2,344 bottles of liquor from the accused.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up the crackdown on drug peddlers outside educational institutions and said that a zero tolerance policy was being pursued against drug peddlers.

"Police will not allow anyone to destroy the future of the youth," he added.

He said that raids were also being conducted on a daily basis to arrest the anti-social elements. The police also arranged an anti-drug awareness campaign and lectures in different educational institutions, he said and added that the purpose of awareness lectures was to educate students, teachers and members of the administration on the menace of drugs.