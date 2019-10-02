UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers Continue In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Crackdown against drug peddlers continue in Lahore

The capital city police, during a crackdown on drug peddlers, arrested 347 accused during the last eleven days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The capital city police, during a crackdown on drug peddlers, arrested 347 accused during the last eleven days.

During the crackdown, the City division police registered 75 cases, Cantt Division 70 cases, Civil Lines Division 28 cases, Saddar Division 96 cases, Iqbal Town Division 37 cases and Model Town Division police registered 41 cases.

The police also seized 100kg of hashish and 2,344 bottles of liquor from the accused.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up the crackdown on drug peddlers outside educational institutions and said that a zero tolerance policy was being pursued against drug peddlers.

"Police will not allow anyone to destroy the future of the youth," he added.

He said that raids were also being conducted on a daily basis to arrest the anti-social elements. The police also arranged an anti-drug awareness campaign and lectures in different educational institutions, he said and added that the purpose of awareness lectures was to educate students, teachers and members of the administration on the menace of drugs.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Saddar All From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

3 seconds ago

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

26 minutes ago

FNC Elections 2019: RAK witnesses significant fema ..

56 minutes ago

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

60 minutes ago

Meeting held to review dengue arrangements

1 minute ago

Current Oil Production in Libya Stands at About 1. ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.