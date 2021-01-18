Crackdown against drug peddlers continues

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Ashfaq Khan on Monday said the police arrested 407 drug peddlers during an ongoing crackdown and registered 399 cases in different police station during the current month.

He directed all Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate grand operations against the criminals particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.

He said the Lahore Police also recovered more than 30 gram heroin, 129kg and 532gram hashish, 100 gram ICE, more than 1 kg opium and 6,023 liters liquor from the arrested accused.

The City Division police registered 74 FIRs, whereas Cantt Division 114, Civil Lines 36, Sadr 74, Iqbal Town 32 and Model Town Division registered 69 FIRs during the operation.

The DIG Operations said that citizens should also fully cooperate with the police to eliminate themenace of narcotics from society.