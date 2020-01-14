UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers Continues In Islamabad

Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:04 PM

Crackdown against drug peddlers continues in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have recovered narcotics and weapons from 12 persons who were allegedly involved in criminal activities.

The ICT police spokesperson, in a statement, said the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) police had apprehended accused Zeeshan Sarwar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while two accused Aftab Hussain and Raja Qamer had also been arrested in Nilor, besides recovering 103 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

He said Bhara Kahu police had also arrested two accused Yasir Shah and Qasir Mehmood and recovered one SMG Gun and one Carbine along with ammunition from their possession while seven proclaimed offenders and court absconder had also been apprehended from various areas of the city.

Investigation in all the cases was being carried out after registering the First Information Reports (FIRs) against all the accused persons, he added.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all the zonal officers for stepping up their efforts against those elements who were involved in anti-social activities.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said the social evils would be curbed and vowed to take stern action against the supporters of drug peddlers and professional beggars. He underlined the need for continuing the campaign till elimination of all the anti-social elements existed in the Federal capital.

