Open Menu

Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers, Hironchis In City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Crackdown against drug peddlers, hironchis in City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Policemen of Inqilab Police Station and Rehman Baba in a crackdown against drug peddlers and hironchis with dozens of suspected elements arrested during the operations.

According to detail, the Police teams of both Inqilab Police Station and Rehman Baba launched a joint operation against drug peddlers and hironchis in the areas.

The teams led by SP Sadar Division Malik Habib with DSP Saddar Circle Muhammad Ali overall supervised the comprehensive crackdown against drug peddlers and hironchis.

During the crackdown, drug dealers were arrested and ice, heroin and hashish were recovered. Intelligence-based operations against drug peddlers are going on from time to time in Bara Khor Musazai and adjacent areas, SP Sadar Division Malik Habib informed.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Saddar Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

3 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

4 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

4 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

4 hours ago
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

5 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan