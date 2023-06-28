Crackdown against drug peddlers, hironchis in City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Policemen of Inqilab Police Station and Rehman Baba in a crackdown against drug peddlers and hironchis with dozens of suspected elements arrested during the operations.

According to detail, the Police teams of both Inqilab Police Station and Rehman Baba launched a joint operation against drug peddlers and hironchis in the areas.

The teams led by SP Sadar Division Malik Habib with DSP Saddar Circle Muhammad Ali overall supervised the comprehensive crackdown against drug peddlers and hironchis.

During the crackdown, drug dealers were arrested and ice, heroin and hashish were recovered. Intelligence-based operations against drug peddlers are going on from time to time in Bara Khor Musazai and adjacent areas, SP Sadar Division Malik Habib informed.