Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers Is Underway.
Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown against drug peddlers is underway
On the instructions of Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abad Khan, intelligence-based operations are underway against drug peddlers across the district.
Station House Officer Police Station Muhammad Wala Sub-Inspector Muhammad Safdar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Wajid Ali, along with a team, arrested the drug peddler accused.
The police team arrested the drug peddler accused Tasawur Abbas from Pul Ahmed Wala on a tip-off. 1600 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler accused, against whom a case has been registered under the provisions of narcotics in Muhammad Wala Police Station and further investigation is underway.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken across the district to save our generations from the scourge of drugs.
A special campaign is underway across the district to crack down on drug dealers. The accused are being punished by ensuring quality investigation of drug cases. He further said that public cooperation is very important for the complete eradication of drugs.
