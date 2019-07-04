Crackdown against drug peddlers launches

The City Police of Jalalpur Jattan Station Thursday launched the crackdown against the drug peddlers in the different parts of the area

According to the police source, a ring leader of drug gang had been arrested from Timtim adda and a quantity of drugs recovered from them.

The police arrested Haleema Bibi from Iqbal Colony and recovered 230 gram hashish an other accused Azhar Hussain arrested from Gulshan colony and recovered 150 gram hashish.

The separate cases were registered against both accused, the civil society has appreciated the best efforts of police for grand operation against drug pushers.

