Crackdown Against Drug Pushers Continues

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Under the supervision of the Inspector General of Punjab Police, intelligence-based targeted operations by the police teams have been intensified across Lahore and the entire province.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that in a single day, 256 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province, including Lahore. A total of 114 suspects involved in this nefarious trade were arrested, and 112 cases were registered.

Seized from the suspects were 119 kilograms of charas, 72 kilograms of opium, 4 kilograms of heroin, 1 kilogram of ice, and 967 liters of alcohol. Punjab Police Spokesperson further revealed that since the special campaign started on February 26, police teams have conducted 44,881 raids on drug dealers' hideouts across Punjab.

A total of 21,431 suspects involved in drug trafficking were arrested, and 20,878 cases were registered.

From these suspects, 13,476 kilograms of charas, 246 kilograms of heroin, 398 kilograms of opium, 75 kilograms of ice, and over 1.739 million liters of alcohol were also seized.

Inspector General of Punjab Police has instructed RPOs and DPOs to intensify special operations against drug dealers and smugglers, emphasizing the need to accelerate targeted operations against the sale and use of modern intoxicating drugs. He further directed that the series of search and combing operations around educational institutions and hostels be continued regularly.

He also said that criminals involved in interprovincial and interdistrict smuggling should be brought to justice and given appropriate punishments.

