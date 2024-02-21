Crackdown against drug smugglers continued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Under the directive of the Director General Excise Akmal Khan Khattak, a crackdown against drug smugglers continues here on Wednesday.

Another major operation of Police Station Excise Mardan region by foiling an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab, Excise Spokesman said.

As many as 36000 grams (36 kg) of hashish was recovered from vehicle number S 3357 Sindh during a search on Mardan Malakand Road, the Excise Spokesman said. For further investigation and legal action, a case has been registered at Excise Police Station, Mardan Region, the Excise Spokesman added.

APP/ijz