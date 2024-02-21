Crackdown Against Drug Smugglers Continued
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Under the directive of the Director General Excise Akmal Khan Khattak, a crackdown against drug smugglers continues here on Wednesday.
Another major operation of Police Station Excise Mardan region by foiling an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab, Excise Spokesman said.
As many as 36000 grams (36 kg) of hashish was recovered from vehicle number S 3357 Sindh during a search on Mardan Malakand Road, the Excise Spokesman said. For further investigation and legal action, a case has been registered at Excise Police Station, Mardan Region, the Excise Spokesman added.
APP/ijz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
200-kg unhealthy meat discarded25 minutes ago
-
Health deptt stops MTI Hospitals BOGs from taking major decisions25 minutes ago
-
Thousands of Kashmiris languishing in jails belie Indian claims of peace in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah35 minutes ago
-
India urged to fulfill its promise of granting right to self determination to IIOJK people45 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down1 hour ago
-
300 kites recovered2 hours ago
-
Man killed his fellow to death3 hours ago
-
Two killed in road mishap3 hours ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested3 hours ago
-
PML-N , PPP forge alliance for centre's coalition government9 hours ago
-
PTV rejects ARY's version on acquisition of PSL broadcast rights11 hours ago
-
PTV rejects ARY's version on acquisition of PSL broadcast rights11 hours ago