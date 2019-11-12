Crackdown against drug users,suppliers in educational institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) -:Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu has directed crackdown against drug users and pushers inside and around educational institutions of the district.

In a meeting held here on Tuesday,he announced a mechanism to tackle the issue and constituted a committee consisting of representatives of local administration, concerned educational institutions and police.

Screening cameras would be installed in colleges,universities as well as hostels to monitor alleged drugs supply,he added.

Iftikhar stressed local authorities to trace out drugs addicts including male and female students so that they could be brought to rehabilitation centers. He warned that drugs pushers had no right to be granted pardon and they would be met with an iron hand.

CPO Zubair Ahmad Drayshuk said that as many as 22 alleged drugs pushers were booked for supplying drugs inside educational instituions in current year. He said that concerned security guards and cafe owners would be given training to cope with the situation.