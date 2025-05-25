Crackdown Against E-challan Defaulters Launched; 300 Vehicles Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A crackdown on e-challan defaulters is underway in the provincial capital and a motorcycle with a fine of Rs.335,300 was also seized.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed has launched a full-scale operation against vehicles that have not paid fines for a long time under the e-challan scheme. The top 1,000 vehicles of e-challan defaulters have been targeted across the city, against which 12 special recovery teams of the traffic police have been mobilized.
According to the CTO Lahore, these teams have so far taken into custody top 300 defaulter vehicles and fines are being collected from their owners. He said that the teams are identifying specific defaulters and going to their homes and offices to ensure the collection of government revenue.
Dr. Athar Waheed revealed that a motorcycle with the highest number of challans has also been seized, which surprisingly owed 313 e-challans and a total fine of Rs335,300.
He further said that government vehicles are also among the defaulters, a separate list of which has been prepared and the relevant government departments have been informed in writing.
The CTO Lahore said that if any government vehicle violates, its driver will be held accountable according to the law. According to the Lahore Traffic Police, this operation will intensify in the coming days and the remaining 700 defaulters will also be brought to justice soon so that traffic discipline in the city can be further improved.
