Open Menu

Crackdown Against E-challan Defaulters Launched; 300 Vehicles Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Crackdown against e-challan defaulters launched; 300 vehicles seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A crackdown on e-challan defaulters is underway in the provincial capital and a motorcycle with a fine of Rs.335,300 was also seized.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed has launched a full-scale operation against vehicles that have not paid fines for a long time under the e-challan scheme. The top 1,000 vehicles of e-challan defaulters have been targeted across the city, against which 12 special recovery teams of the traffic police have been mobilized.

According to the CTO Lahore, these teams have so far taken into custody top 300 defaulter vehicles and fines are being collected from their owners. He said that the teams are identifying specific defaulters and going to their homes and offices to ensure the collection of government revenue.

Dr. Athar Waheed revealed that a motorcycle with the highest number of challans has also been seized, which surprisingly owed 313 e-challans and a total fine of Rs335,300.

He further said that government vehicles are also among the defaulters, a separate list of which has been prepared and the relevant government departments have been informed in writing.

The CTO Lahore said that if any government vehicle violates, its driver will be held accountable according to the law. According to the Lahore Traffic Police, this operation will intensify in the coming days and the remaining 700 defaulters will also be brought to justice soon so that traffic discipline in the city can be further improved.

Recent Stories

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

6 minutes ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

6 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

36 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

50 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

2 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

3 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

3 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan