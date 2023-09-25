Open Menu

Crackdown Against Electricity Theft Continues, Rs 10 Million Arrears Recovered From Defaulters

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has registered more than 25 cases related to electricity theft against individuals involved in illegal power consumption within the Lala Subdivision

The PESCO has launched a crackdown against electricity thieves in the city.

This crackdown, led by PESCO officials, is being carried out in collaboration with district administration officials.
Over the past twenty days, more than 25 cases related to electricity theft have been registered against individuals involved in illegal power consumption within the Lala Subdivision.

In this operation, over 100 illegal connections have been disconnected to date to curtail electricity theft in the region.
Moreover, the PESCO has recovered Rs. 10 million in arrears from defaulters.

The inspection teams are taking strict actions against those involved in electricity theft, sending a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated.

SDO Lala Subdivision said that this operation will continue until the complete eradication of electricity theft in the area.

