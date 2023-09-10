Open Menu

Crackdown Against Electricity Theft Underway

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Crackdown against electricity theft underway

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration of Bahawalnagar on Sunday began a crackdown on power pilferers.

According to Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan, several electricity connections of defaulters were suspended and a fine of 230.

395 lakh rupees was imposed for stealing electricity.

He said 25 cases were lodged against 47 people involved in electricity theft in three days.

DC reaffirmed this vow by stating that not any influential individual involved in electricity theft will be spared and that the operation against them will proceed in the same manner.

