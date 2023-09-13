Open Menu

Crackdown Against Electricity Theft Underway In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 08:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the members of the District Enforcement Committee are active in the field to curb power theft in the district.

Legal action is being taken immediately after receiving the cases of electricity theft.

The monitoring process has started with the help of district administration and MEPCO officers to eliminate electricity theft.

From September 7 to 12, as many as 118 FIRs were registered and the theft of 117,821 units of electricity was caught. A fine of Rs 978,000 has been imposed and two persons were also arrested.

Deputy Commissioner has directed that proper action should be taken to prevent electricity theft and culprits should be dealt with iron hands.

