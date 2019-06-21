Crackdown against encroachment continues; 112 arrested in Peshawar

UrduPoint.com
The district administration in collaboration with relevant departments Friday launched crackdown against encroachment in Board Bazaar and arrested 112 persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration in collaboration with relevant departments Friday launched crackdown against encroachment in board Bazaar and arrested 112 persons.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, Additional Assistant Commissioner PDA Rizwana Dar, TOR Town Three M Ayaz, Demolishing Superintendent M Iqbal and officials of WSS, PDA and Irrigation department launched operation against encroachment in Board Bazaar and removed makeshift shops, billboards and cleared the footpath for pedestrians.

In the presence of heavy police contingent the crackdown was held where 112 persons were arrested and three trucks full of confiscated items put on footpaths by the shopkeepers were seized.

The DC directed the officers to hold the operation against the encroachers from time to time and send all the shopkeepers for encroaching footpaths outside the shops to jail.

The district administration started legal action against the 112 arrested persons.

