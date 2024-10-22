Open Menu

Crackdown Against Encroachment Mafia Intensified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has geared up its crackdown against encroachment mafia and cleared 370 temporary encroachments from various parts of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has geared up its crackdown against encroachment mafia and cleared 370 temporary encroachments from various parts of the city.

MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Khatia told media on Tuesday that during recent anti-encroachment actions, over 370 temporary encroachments were confiscated and stored at the MCL yard. In addition, 32 shops were sealed for violations, and more than 570 banners and streamers were removed from major roads of provincial capital.

The MCL CO emphasized that there will be no tolerance for encroachments on the city’s main roads and markets, stating that they contribute to the violation of citizens' rights and exacerbate traffic issues.

Operations to remove livestock from residential areas are also ongoing. He noted that buffalo pens contribute to mosquito breeding and environmental degradation, adversely affecting the drainage system. He indicated that operations are underway following final warnings to remove encampments from vacant plots.

He said that under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to clear shanties from empty plots and facilitate relocation.

