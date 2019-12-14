UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Encroachments, 20 Shopkeepers Arrested

Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

Crackdown against encroachments, 20 shopkeepers arrested

The District Administration during its crackdown against encroachments here on Saturday arrested 32 shop keepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration during its crackdown against encroachments here on Saturday arrested 32 shop keepers.

An official of the administration said that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asgher, Additional Assistant Commissioner Asif Iqbal during crackdown on Ashraf road, Reti Bazar, Peepal Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Karim Pura and Hashtnagri Bazar removed encroachments and arrested 20 shopkeepers.

Asif Iqbal said that action will be taken against the person who violate the rules and regulations.

