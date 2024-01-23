Crackdown Against Fake Number Plates, PSCA Indicates 1,556 Vehicles
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Taking action against vehicles with fake number plates, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority
identified 1,556 vehicles with fake and non-standard number plates in first three
weeks of the current month.
According to a spokesman for the authority, cases have been filed against those responsible
for putting fake number plates on vehicles, and vehicles had been impounded at different
police stations. Action has been taken against vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and rickshaws.
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority, with the assistance of Field Forces, is actively conducting
operations against vehicles with fake number plates. Citizens are urged to immediately report
any vehicle with fake or non-standard number plates to 15, the spokesman concluded.
