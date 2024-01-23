Crackdown against fake number plates, PSCA indicates 1,556 vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Taking action against vehicles with fake number plates, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority

identified 1,556 vehicles with fake and non-standard number plates in first three

weeks of the current month.

According to a spokesman for the authority, cases have been filed against those responsible

for putting fake number plates on vehicles, and vehicles had been impounded at different

police stations. Action has been taken against vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and rickshaws.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority, with the assistance of Field Forces, is actively conducting

operations against vehicles with fake number plates. Citizens are urged to immediately report

any vehicle with fake or non-standard number plates to 15, the spokesman concluded.