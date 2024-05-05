Open Menu

Crackdown Against Fake Pesticides Continues Across Province: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the crackdown against fake pesticides continued across the province to minimize the loss risk of farmers.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the provincial Minister said that as per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, zero-tolerance policy was being followed against pesticide dealers involved in selling fake pesticides. He said that the elements causing loss to farmers would be given exemplary punishment.

He said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of the county's economy and added that black sheep causing loss to this sector would not be tolerated at any cost.

In this regard, Pesticide Inspector Chicha Watni, Dr Muhammad Awais raided at a shop situated at Iqbal Nagar and seized fake pesticides worth over Rs 60 million. A case has been registered against the shop owner under A-21 Pesticide Ordinance.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftekhar Ali Sahu said that crackdown was continued in the province against fake pesticide dealers under zero tolerance. He said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible efforts were being made to facilitate farmers.

