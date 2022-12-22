UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Fancy Number Plates, Tinted Glasses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Excise and Taxation Department along with Islamabad Transport Authority fined 65 vehicles on non-pattern and fancy number plates, whereas, 42 vehicles were fined against tinted glasses.

The action was taken on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, as tinted glass and fancy number plates were on the administration's radar. The ICT administration warned taking strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles, and those running sans fitness certificates, said an ICT release.

As per the details, the Excise officers along with the traffic police, physically inspected vehicles at G-14, Srinagar Highway, and E&T Department, where non-pattern and fancy number plates were removed from 65 vehicles and action was taken against 42 with tinted glasses.

The ICT administration said its campaign on road safety measures and tinted glasses was in full swing, adding that commercial vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed on roads at any cost as no compromise could be made on public safety.

