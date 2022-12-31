Crackdown against filers of gas in plastic bags

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that a crackdown against those filling gas in plastic shopping bags from gas pipelines in Karak is in progress and several persons have been arrested after the registration of FIR against them.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that a similar crackdown is also continuing in some other districts of the province wherein people filling gas in plastic bags in houses.

He said that a joint operation of the district administration and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is being carried out against the elements which are not only putting their own lives in danger rather also the lives of the general public also.

No one in any city or locality of the province would be allowed to become part of such dangerous practices, which can endanger the lives of the people and properties.