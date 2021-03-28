UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Firecrackers Businesses Directed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed police officials to launch crackdown against the firecracker dealers on the auspicious occasion of 'Shab-e-Barat'.

He said the setting off fireworks completely banned adding that strict action would be taken against violators, according to police spokesman. The business of firecrackers would be discouraged adding that it would be crushed with full force.

He said police would establish special pickets on all the entry and exit points to keep a vigil on suspicious elements and criminals.

The CPO said it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said negligence would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those who would found negligent in performing their duties.

on the other hand, the police have started taking action against dealers, involved in the business of fireworks and firecrackers.

Meanwhile, the special security measures have been taken while security in all religious places has also been beefed up to avoid any untoward incident.

