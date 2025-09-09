Crackdown Against Flour Overpricing Continues Across Rawalpindi Division
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A crackdown against flour overpricing continued across the Rawalpindi Division on Tuesday, which resulted in significant fines and the sealing of several outlets.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, during a briefing on the crackdown, directed price magistrates to further intensify their efforts in the field to ensure that bread and flour were sold at the government-fixed rates.
Commissioner Khattak was informed that in the last 24 hours, a total of Rs 265,000 in fines was imposed and four outlets were sealed during operations across the Division against the overpricing of flour.
It included fines of Rs 209,000 and Rs 20,000 with two places sealed in the Rawalpindi and Murree districts, while a fine of Rs 19,000 was imposed in the Jhelum District, Rs 11,500 in the Attock District and Rs 5,500 in the Chakwal District.
Similarly, a total of Rs 168,500 in fines was imposed on outlets across the Division for overpriced bread (roti), including Rs 66,000 in the Rawalpindi District, Rs 44,000 in the Jhelum District, Rs 42,000 with two outlets sealed in the Murree District, Rs 11,500 in the Attock District and Rs 5,000 in the Chakwal District.
Likewise, operations against businesses (tandoors) selling underweight bread led to a total fine of Rs 26,500, including Rs 9,000 in the Rawalpindi District and Rs 17,500 in the Attock District.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman’s team to hold "Khuli Katchery" in Talagang on Sep1142 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits dengue-affected areas of Charsadda46 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance road, rail connectivity for regional trade48 seconds ago
-
PTA clarifies alleged data leak reports50 seconds ago
-
Restoration of damaged roads & bridges reviewed in Abbottabad51 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against flour overpricing continues across Rawalpindi Division53 seconds ago
-
Dar, Kazakh counterpart co-chair high-level talks to boost bilateral ties11 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks complete report regarding affectees of C-13 & Shah Allah Ditta21 minutes ago
-
AC Rida Talpur visits Punheari dyke near Pano Aqil21 minutes ago
-
IBCC, AKUEB organises 3-day workshop to promote conceptual education21 minutes ago
-
Fire at New Karachi garment factory contained; five injured21 minutes ago
-
Free introductory course on poultry farming from Sept 1531 minutes ago