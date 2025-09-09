Crackdown against flour overpricing continues across Rawalpindi Division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A crackdown against flour overpricing continued across the Rawalpindi Division on Tuesday, which resulted in significant fines and the sealing of several outlets.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, during a briefing on the crackdown, directed price magistrates to further intensify their efforts in the field to ensure that bread and flour were sold at the government-fixed rates.

Commissioner Khattak was informed that in the last 24 hours, a total of Rs 265,000 in fines was imposed and four outlets were sealed during operations across the Division against the overpricing of flour.

It included fines of Rs 209,000 and Rs 20,000 with two places sealed in the Rawalpindi and Murree districts, while a fine of Rs 19,000 was imposed in the Jhelum District, Rs 11,500 in the Attock District and Rs 5,500 in the Chakwal District.

Similarly, a total of Rs 168,500 in fines was imposed on outlets across the Division for overpriced bread (roti), including Rs 66,000 in the Rawalpindi District, Rs 44,000 in the Jhelum District, Rs 42,000 with two outlets sealed in the Murree District, Rs 11,500 in the Attock District and Rs 5,000 in the Chakwal District.

Likewise, operations against businesses (tandoors) selling underweight bread led to a total fine of Rs 26,500, including Rs 9,000 in the Rawalpindi District and Rs 17,500 in the Attock District.