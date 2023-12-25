Open Menu

Crackdown Against Gas Pilferers Ongoing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) during its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad has disconnected another 238 connections and imposed a fine of Rs 3.41 million on pilferers.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 26 connections on illegal use of gas and 9 others on use of compressor and also imposed a fine of Rs 0.26 million against gas theft cases.

In Rawalpindi the team disconnected 4 connection on illegal use of gas while another one on use of compressor.

During the operation in Islamabad, the team disconnected eight connections on illegal use of gas. In Multan 3 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 10 on use of compressor.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 80 connections on account of direct use of gas and imposed fine of Rs 2.

4 million against gas theft cases .The team also lodged two FIRs against gas pilferers.

In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas. In Sialkot the team disconnected two connections on illegal use of gas and fine of Rs 0.09 million had been imposed against gas theft cases. In Sheikhupura 35 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 2 on use of compressor and fine of Rs 0.03 million imposed against gas theft cases.

The regional team of Sargodha disconnected 34 connections on illegal use of gas while another 20 on use of compressor and also imposed fine of Rs 0.3 million against gas theft cases. In Gujranwala the team disconnected 2 connections on illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 0.33 million against gas pilferers.The team of Gujrat disconnect one connection on illegal use of gas.

