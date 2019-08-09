UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Gas Thieves In Full Swing In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:59 PM

Crackdown against gas thieves in full swing in Peshawar

The teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) task force and FIA have conducted several raids in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, arrested the gas pilferers and disconnected their illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) task force and FIA have conducted several raids in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, arrested the gas pilferers and disconnected their illegal connections.

According to spokesperson of SNGPL, during the anti-theft operations in Peshawar and surroundings, the teams of SNGPL task force along with FIA and local Police disconnected 3150 feet illegal gas pipeline networks bearing 489 illegal gas connections and 290 tampered meters from Arif Town on Charsadda Road, Afridi Abad Kaga Wala Kohat road, Shakar Pura, Landi Sarak, Urmar, Regi, Palosi, Tehkal, Dalazak road and adjacent localities and lodged six FIRs against gas thieves.

Meanwhile, Police arrested several persons involved in installation of illegal gas pipeline networks including Shah Wali, Sahib Khan, Qadar Gul, Shahab Khan, Rafiq Khan, Manzar Khan, Kachkul Khan, Subhan Ullah, Zari Jan, Ayaz Gul and others.

The sources also informed that during anti-gas theft operations in Lakki Marwat and Sarai Norang, the SNGPL and District Administration disconnected several illegal power generation units, where gas was being pilfered for power generation on commercial basis.

Seven FIRs were lodged and several culprits including Asif, Tanveer Gul, Alamgir, Allah Nawaz, Rehmat Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Faisal Kamal and others were arrested.

During anti-theft operations in Karak, one direct connection disconnected and arrested Usman Ullah and two other persons.

The SNGPL task force teams have also disconnected 141 illegal gas pipeline networks in Karak.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Road Kohat Charsadda Karak Lakki Marwat Alamgir Federal Investigation Agency Gas Afridi From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Umm Al Quwain Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan heading towards development under Prime M ..

1 minute ago

NAB challenges Sharjeel's release on bail

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 09 Aug 2019

1 minute ago

Karachi Development Authority to celebrate Indepen ..

1 minute ago

Weather turns pleasant after rain in Multan

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.