Crackdown against gas thieves in full swing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL ) task force and FIA have conducted several raids in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , arrested the gas pilferers and disconnected their illegal connections.

According to spokesperson of SNGPL, during the anti-theft operations in Peshawar and surroundings, the teams of SNGPL task force along with FIA and local Police disconnected 3150 feet illegal gas pipeline networks bearing 489 illegal gas connections and 290 tampered meters from Arif Town on Charsadda Road, Afridi Abad Kaga Wala Kohat road, Shakar Pura, Landi Sarak, Urmar, Regi, Palosi, Tehkal, Dalazak road and adjacent localities and lodged six FIRs against gas thieves.

Meanwhile, Police arrested several persons involved in installation of illegal gas pipeline networks including Shah Wali, Sahib Khan, Qadar Gul, Shahab Khan, Rafiq Khan, Manzar Khan, Kachkul Khan, Subhan Ullah, Zari Jan, Ayaz Gul and others.

The sources also informed that during anti-gas theft operations in Lakki Marwat and Sarai Norang, the SNGPL and District Administration disconnected several illegal power generation units, where gas was being pilfered for power generation on commercial basis.

Seven FIRs were lodged and several culprits including Asif, Tanveer Gul, Alamgir, Allah Nawaz, Rehmat Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Faisal Kamal and others were arrested.

During anti-theft operations in Karak, one direct connection disconnected and arrested Usman Ullah and two other persons.

The SNGPL task force teams have also disconnected 141 illegal gas pipeline networks in Karak.