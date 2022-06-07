UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Ghee, Flour Hoarding On Card

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Crackdown against ghee, flour hoarding on card

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has decided to launch crackdown against ghee and flour hoarding to ensure maximum relief to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo directed the price control magistrates to conduct inspections across the district, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rizwan Nazeer, while presiding over the price control meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that the benefits of subsidised flour would be provided to common people at any cost, and added that the extraordinary increase in ghee prices would not be tolerated.

Due to strict monitoring, the price of chicken meat was returning to normal rates, Nazeer said, adding that the price control committee had also fixed the prices of various commodities.

Assistant Commissioners Khawaja Umair and Amir Iftikhar and committee members Sheikh Tariq Rasheed and Malik Anwar were also present on the occasion.

