Crackdown against ghost employees in merged districts commence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district officers of the Education Department in South Waziristan and other merged districts have formally started action against the ghost employees in all the educational institutions.

An official of the education department said here on Monday that the teachers and other staff who remain absent from duty would be identified and terminated from services.

The move was aimed at ensuring quality education to students of merged districts, replacing ghost employees with qualified and competent people who could teach the students without showing dereliction of duty.