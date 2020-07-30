UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Grain Market Defaulters

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Crackdown against grain market defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak ordered crackdown against grain market defaulters over non payment of Rs 60 million in line with rent.

The allotment of shops of brokers who did not use to pay rent will be cancelled and shops of defaulters also be sealed.

DC Aamer Khattak expressed these views while talking to chairman market committee Akram Chawan who called at his office here on Thursday.

The defaulters had assured payment of rent to market committee but did not get it paid so far.

Chairman market committee Akram Chawan said that there was dire need of funds for sewerage and other uplift projects in the grain market.

He said that operation will be carried out against defaulters after Eid.

