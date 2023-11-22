Open Menu

Crackdown Against High Rise, Illegal Constructions Ordered

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Administration has decided to launch crackdown against high rise and illegal constructions across the division.

Commissioner DG Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding Municipal Corporation matters.

Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak, Additional Commissioner Karim Bakhsh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir and other officials were present.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Musrat Abbas, gave briefing.

Commissioner directed officials to perform their duties honestly to get rid corporation from financial loss.

Action must be taken against all illegal constructions and prescribed map and conversion fee be collected.

Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir ordered to cover the open manholes with dues received.

Public problems should be solved with the improvement of municipal services.

Chief Officer said that 41 illegal buildings have been sealed so far within the limits of the corporation.

