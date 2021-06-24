Crackdown against hoarders and profiteers

Price control magistrate Muzaffargarh Muhammad Talha Sheik on Thursday took action against hoarders and profiteers in tehsil Rangpur for selling goods on high rates and through unfair means

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :price control magistrate Muzaffargarh Muhammad Talha Sheik on Thursday took action against hoarders and profiteers in tehsil Rangpur for selling goods on high rates and through unfair means.

The magistrate, during his surprise visit, inspected all bazaar and check the rates.

He also checked the Butcher's rate list and instructed them to put them in visible places.

He imposed fine on two shopkeepers, namely Imran and kabeer, who were selling sugar on high rates and were involved in hoarding. He said that there should be zero tolerance policy for hoarders and profiteers.