UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Hoarders And Profiteers

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:36 PM

Crackdown against hoarders and profiteers

Price control magistrate Muzaffargarh Muhammad Talha Sheik on Thursday took action against hoarders and profiteers in tehsil Rangpur for selling goods on high rates and through unfair means

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :price control magistrate Muzaffargarh Muhammad Talha Sheik on Thursday took action against hoarders and profiteers in tehsil Rangpur for selling goods on high rates and through unfair means.

The magistrate, during his surprise visit, inspected all bazaar and check the rates.

He also checked the Butcher's rate list and instructed them to put them in visible places.

He imposed fine on two shopkeepers, namely Imran and kabeer, who were selling sugar on high rates and were involved in hoarding. He said that there should be zero tolerance policy for hoarders and profiteers.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Rangpur Price Muzaffargarh All

Recent Stories

Brainchild promotes Fizzah Shahid to Associate Dir ..

5 minutes ago

Shahnawaz Dahani says representing Pakistan in the ..

12 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Launch Women’s Econom ..

27 minutes ago

China challenges Australia anti-dumping measures a ..

34 seconds ago

Pak cricket team to leave for England on Tuesday

35 seconds ago

Moscow Calls on West to Make Kiev Stop Attacks on ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.