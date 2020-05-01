Crackdown against hoarders continues in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) -:The district administration in a crackdown against hoarders seized 600 bags of rice and 500 bags of red chilli from a godown, here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Mazbool raided at a godown located on Jhang road and seized the commodities.

A case had been registered against the godown owner Muratab Ali.

The seized commodities would be sold in the open market at government fixed price.