Crackdown Against Hoarders Continues In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:11 PM

Crackdown against hoarders continues in Faisalabad

The district administration in a crackdown against hoarders seized 600 bags of rice and 500 bags of red chilli from a godown, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) -:The district administration in a crackdown against hoarders seized 600 bags of rice and 500 bags of red chilli from a godown, here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Mazbool raided at a godown located on Jhang road and seized the commodities.

A case had been registered against the godown owner Muratab Ali.

The seized commodities would be sold in the open market at government fixed price.

