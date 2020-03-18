UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Hoarders, Food Department Recovers Sugar And Wheat Flour

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:05 PM

Crackdown against hoarders, food department recovers sugar and wheat flour

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Mansehra and Food Department jointly raided against hoarders and recovered hundreds of tons of sugar and wheat flour from a godown at Chinar road Takhra Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Mansehra and Food Department jointly raided against hoarders and recovered hundreds of tons of sugar and wheat flour from a godown at Chinar road Takhra Mansehra.

The raiding team also sealed the godown for hoarding sugar and wheat flour, food department also warned profiteers for hoarding food items.

AC Headquarter Talat Fahad and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan have initiated action against hoarders after Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives to curb price hike in the commodity and raided on the godown and found hundreds of tons sugar and wheat flour. The godown was also sealed and the food department registered a case against the owner.

