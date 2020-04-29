Crackdown against hoarders in progress: Amjad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said crackdown has been launched against those creating artificial price-hike in the Holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said crackdown has been launched against those creating artificial price-hike in the Holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to media in district Swat, he said that for curbing the menace of hoarding, the provincial government is taking practical steps for the implementation of the Ordinance promulgated for the purpose.

Under the law, he said those involved in hoarding would be arrested without arrest warrant. Beside, three years imprisonment, the hoarders will also have to face the confiscation of the 50% hoarded goods as penalty, he added.

He said action is being taken against those creating artificial flour shortage and profiteering across Malakand division including district Swat.

The provincial minister said that currently the government is waging wars at two fronts one is against coronavirus and the second is against poverty.

He said that the distribution of an amount of Rs.6000/- in deserving persons on behalf of the provincial government under the second phase of Ehsaas Programme would begin soon. Similarly, he said that the deserving persons would be provided assistance from Zakat fund.