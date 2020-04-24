UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Hoarders, Profiteers Launched In Upper Chitral

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:55 PM

Crackdown against hoarders, profiteers launched in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Following promulgation of ordinance against hoarding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration Upper Chitral have launched crackdown against elements involved in hoardings and unlawful profiteering during Ramazan.

In this connection, Muazam Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mastuj has paid a detailed visit to Booni Bazaar and adjoining areas where he examined prices of daily use items including flour, ghee, sugar, dates, pulses, fruits and vegetables.

He also inspected standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the provincial government and directed shopkeepers to strictly follow it.

The AC further directed shopkeepers and consumers to keep social distancing in shops and gathering should be avoided in the wake of Coronavirus spread.

He warned of strict action against elements found guilty of not using safety masks during services to customers.

Under the said ordinance, the hoarder could be jailed for three years and would pay a fine of 50pc of the total auction amount obtained from sale of hoarded commodities.

