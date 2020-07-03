Crackdown against hoarders, profiteers launched

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration here Friday launched crackdown against hoarders, price hikers and profiteers besides SOPs violators.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Ladha, Allah Noor visited Sararogha, Makin and Ladha tehsils where he carried out detail inspection of various bazaars and shops.

He asked shopkeepers to install price lists at shops, otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.

The AC said all essential commodities were found available in these areas.

He also examined observance of SOPs of COVID-19 and directed shopkeepers and traders to strictly follow Government notified SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus.