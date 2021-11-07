Crackdown against hoarders, profiteers underway

NAROWAL, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Crackdown against hoarders and profiteers was underway in the district as four shopkeepers were booked and 15 were arrested while two shops were sealed and a total fine of Rs 261,000 was imposed on them during the last one week.

District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz said on Sunday that price controlmagistrates conducted 2,774 inspections during the same period andfound 166 shopkeepers in violating the price control act.