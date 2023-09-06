Open Menu

Crackdown Against Hoarders: Sugar Prices Start Decreasing In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start decreasing in Quetta

After the government crackdown against hoarders across the country and the issuance NOC of sugar for Balochistan to the sugar mills of Sindh, the prices of sugar have started to decrease across the province including Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :After the government crackdown against hoarders across the country and the issuance NOC of sugar for Balochistan to the sugar mills of Sindh, the prices of sugar have started to decrease across the province including Quetta.

In the wholesale market, a 50 kg sack of sugar has been reduced from Rs 11,000 to Rs 9,500.

The wholesale price of sugar declined to Rs 190 per kg while sugar prices have started decreasing in retail as well.

In the general market, sugar is being sold at Rs 200 to Rs 205 per kg which was earlier sold at Rs 220 per kg.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Quetta Noc Price Market From Government

Recent Stories

PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil t ..

PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil tankers

2 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National G ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National Guard Commander

7 minutes ago
 Two accused arrested in Kohat

Two accused arrested in Kohat

2 minutes ago
 Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in ..

Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in Super Four clash

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses Cooperation with Ministry of I ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against ..

Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against dollar in open market

2 minutes ago
PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

5 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates annual Tolerance Fo ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates annual Tolerance Forum

37 minutes ago
 Emirates International Endurance Village hosts thr ..

Emirates International Endurance Village hosts three races in Bucharest

1 hour ago
 Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash i ..

Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash its green growth

1 hour ago
 PPP Ulema, Mashaikh Wing observes Defence Day

PPP Ulema, Mashaikh Wing observes Defence Day

1 hour ago
 Nation united alongside armed force to thwart 'evi ..

Nation united alongside armed force to thwart 'evil designs' against Pakistan: M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan