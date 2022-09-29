Crackdown against hoarding, overcharging underway in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, the district administration has launched a crackdown to eliminate overpricing and hoarding in the Bahawalpur district.

Price Control Magistrates visited 1,411 food shops, carts, markets, and other business centres from September 22 to September 28. They reviewed the price and quality of essential items.

FIRs were registered against 15 persons and 27 shopkeepers were arrested, besides a fine of Rs 266,000 was imposed. As many as 8 shops were sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich has instructed the price control magistrates to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich, administrative officers and price control magistrates are monitoring the auction process of vegetables and fruits daily.