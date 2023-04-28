UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Hoarding, Overcharging Underway In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Crackdown against hoarding, overcharging underway in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner has directed price control magistrates to remain active in the field so that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables in the fruit and vegetable markets. From April 1 to April 27, Price Control Magistrates visited 21,948 shops and commercial centers to inspect the prices and quality of food items. A fine of Rs 2410800 was imposed on the violation. FIRs were registered against 17 persons, 38 shops were sealed and 274 persons were arrested.

