Crackdown Against Hoarding, Profiteering Continues
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Lahore on Wednesday issued a report on price control measures taken during the first ten days of Ramadan under the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza.
As part of the crackdown on price violations, one shop was sealed, and 84 cases were registered. Additionally, 115 individuals involved in artificial inflation were arrested, with legal proceedings initiated against them.
The district administration inspected 65,321 locations, leading to 4,991 cases of price gouging being registered.
The violation rate stood at 7.64 percent, and more than Rs 3.4 million in fines were imposed as part of the strict measures against profiteering.
DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that providing relief to the people during Ramadan is the administration’s top priority. He directed all Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates to remain active in the field to ensure compliance with price regulations. He further stated that strict monitoring is underway throughout Ramadan to prevent price hikes and ensure fair market practices.
