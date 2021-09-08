Crackdown against hospitals involved in selling and purchasing waste

Assistant director Environment started taking strict action against those hospitals involved in sailing and purchasing hospital waste as it was dangerous to human beings

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant director Environment started taking strict action against those hospitals involved in sailing and purchasing hospital waste as it was dangerous to human beings.

In the line of special directives of high ups environment department, Dr Sarfraz Anjum inspected 6 hospitals and imposed fine to their owners on the violation.

He said on that occasion that no one was superior before law. The officer concerned also visited some city scrap yards and recovered 50 kg waste and imposed fine to owners.

Sarfraz also said that he would never allow such people to play with lives of innocent citizens.

He also said that according to orders given by Commissioner the campaign against illegal waste sellers and purchasers would continue for 10 days.

